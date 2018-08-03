Worldline : Buy-back program limited to 930,000 shares

Bezons, August 3rd, 2018 - Worldline SA hereby announces the implementation from August 3rd, 2018, of an irrevocable mandate with an independent financial services provider, for the purpose of buying back its shares up to a maximum of 930,000 shares until March 31, 2019, for a maximum purchase price of € 65.50 per share in accordance with the 10th resolution approved by the Combined General Meeting of May 24, 2018. These shares are intended to be delivered to beneficiaries of performance shares plans, share purchase plans or stock-option plans.



About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers new-generation services, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. Key actor for B2B2C industries, with nearly 45 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a perpetually evolving market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built around a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: Merchant Services, Mobility & eTransactional Services and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 9,400 people worldwide, with revenue of € 1.6 billion in 2017. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Pierre-Kahn

Tel +33 (0) 6 28 51 45 96

[email protected]