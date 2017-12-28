Log in
WORLDPAY GROUP (WPG)
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 04:38:45 pm
422.5 GBp   -0.35%
04:34p WORLDPAY : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - WORLDPAY GROUP PLC - Amendment
04:24p WORLDPAY : Form 8.3 - Vantiv. Inc
02:37p MAGNETAR CAPITA : - Form 8.3 - Worldpay Group Plc
Worldpay : Form 8.3 - Vantiv. Inc

12/28/2017 | 04:24pm CET

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

UBS Asset Management *

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Vantiv Inc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

n/a

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

27 Dec 2017

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES

Worldpay Group PLC

:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Common shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

544,045

0.33

0

0.00

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

0

0.00

0

0.00

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0.00

0

0.00

TOTAL:

544,045

0.33

0

0.00

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Common shares

PURCHASE

2,195

73.940000 USD

Common shares

SALE

210

73.940000 USD

TOTAL PURCHASE

2,195

TOTAL SALE

210

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

28/12/2017

Contact name:

Mr James Mortimer

Telephone number:

+44 20 7901 5828

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

* this report is on behalf of:

UBS AG (UBS Asset Management operating in Switzerland)

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (Taiwan) Ltd

UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd

UBS La Maison de Gestion

Worldpay Group plc published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 15:24:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 243 M
EBIT 2017 392 M
Net income 2017 203 M
Debt 2017 1 070 M
Yield 2017 0,69%
P/E ratio 2017 42,73
P/E ratio 2018 30,27
EV / Sales 2017 7,69x
EV / Sales 2018 6,88x
Capitalization 8 480 M
Chart WORLDPAY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Worldpay Group Technical Analysis Chart | WPG | GB00BYYK2V80 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WORLDPAY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy Peter Jackson Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Vaughan Rake Chairman
Ruth Catherine Prior Chief Operating Officer
Charles Richard Kenneth Medlock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Kimber Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLDPAY GROUP58.80%11 393
FISERV22.62%27 402
CIELO SA4.45%19 294
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.35.20%17 145
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC45.12%15 967
FIRST DATA CORP16.63%15 357
