WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Issue of Equity

07/31/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

31 July 2018

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 10,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 18 December 2017.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 2770.75 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%.  The ex dividend cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 30 July 2018 was 2726.61 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 1,773,977 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 50,013,778 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 50,013,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2018
