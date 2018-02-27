Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WP Carey Inc    WPC

WP CAREY INC (WPC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

W. P. Carey Inc. : to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:31pm CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading internally-managed net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference from March 5–6, 2018.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be available via live audio webcast at www.wpcarey.com/citi2018ceoconference. An audio replay will also be available for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc. is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W. P. Carey manages a series of investment programs. Its corporate finance-focused credit and real estate underwriting process is a constant that has been successfully leveraged across a wide variety of industries and property types. Furthermore, its portfolio of long-term leases with creditworthy tenants has an established history of generating stable cash flows, enabling it to deliver consistent and rising dividend income to investors for over four decades.
www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
[email protected]

 

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-participate-in-the-citi-2018-global-property-ceo-conference-300604557.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WP CAREY INC
01:31pW. P. CAREY INC. : to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conferenc..
PR
02/23WP CAREY : W. P. CAREY INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/23W.P. CAREY INC. (NYSE : WPC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Co..
AQ
02/23W.P. CAREY INC. REIT (NYSE : WPC) reported earnings of $1.18 per share beating W..
AQ
02/23WP CAREY INC : W. P. Carey Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/23WP CAREY : W.P. Carey reports 4Q results
AQ
02/23W. P. CAREY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
02/23W. P. CAREY INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
PR
02/22W. P. CAREY INC. : Announces New 18-Year Triple Net Lease with the Astellas Inst..
PR
02/09W. P. CAREY INC. : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Result..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:10aDIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 2 : No Dividend Is Ever Truly Safe 
02/26W.P. CAREY GETS NO RESPECT : My 4-Pillar Approach 
02/24Time In The Market Vs. Timing The Market 
02/23W.P. Carey, Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23W. P. Carey's (WPC) CEO Jason Fox on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.