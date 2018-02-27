NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading internally-managed net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it will participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference from March 5–6, 2018.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be available via live audio webcast at www.wpcarey.com/citi2018ceoconference. An audio replay will also be available for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc. is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W. P. Carey manages a series of investment programs. Its corporate finance-focused credit and real estate underwriting process is a constant that has been successfully leveraged across a wide variety of industries and property types. Furthermore, its portfolio of long-term leases with creditworthy tenants has an established history of generating stable cash flows, enabling it to deliver consistent and rising dividend income to investors for over four decades.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-participate-in-the-citi-2018-global-property-ceo-conference-300604557.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.