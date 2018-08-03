Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WP Carey Inc    WPC

WP CAREY INC (WPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WP Carey Inc : W. P. Carey Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-F66999793E483.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WP CAREY INC
02:14pWP CAREY INC : W. P. Carey Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:48pW.P. CAREY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:31pW. P. CAREY INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
07/20W. P. CAREY INC. : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, A..
PR
07/18W. P. CAREY INC. : Acquires $178 Million (153 Million) 36-Property Portfolio in..
PR
07/02W. P. CAREY INC. : Announces $188 Million (DKK 1.2 Billion) Acquisition of Core ..
PR
06/28WP CAREY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20W. P. CAREY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
06/18W. P. CAREY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
06/18W. P. CAREY INC. AND CPA® : 17 - Global Announce Proposed Merger in a $6 Billion..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:16aW.P. Carey boosts lower end of 2018 adjusted FFO guidance range 
07:59aW. P. Carey declares $1.02 dividend 
07:34aW. P. Carey beats by $0.12, misses on revenue 
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/26W.P. CAREY : The Best Of Both Worlds 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 777 M
EBIT 2018 423 M
Net income 2018 261 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 26,72
P/E ratio 2019 25,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,23x
Capitalization 7 043 M
Chart WP CAREY INC
Duration : Period :
WP Carey Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WP CAREY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason E. Fox Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Park President
Benjamin H. Griswold Non-Executive Chairman
Toniann Sanzone Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Axel Karl Albert Hansing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WP CAREY INC-4.80%7 043
EQUINIX INC-1.18%35 369
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.27%25 029
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 293
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.19%15 920
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.30%13 736
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.