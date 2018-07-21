Alibaba, Tencent in talks over stake in WPP's Chinese unit - Sky News

Sky News said the firms, along with China Media Capital Holdings (CMC), were in early-stage discussions about buying roughly 20 percent of WPP China in a deal that would value the business between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.

A spokesman for WPP declined to comment.

WPP, the world's biggest advertising group, is in the midst of a leadership change.

Founder Martin Sorrell left in April following a complaint of personal misconduct. Executive Chairman Roberto Quarta said last month that the search for Sorrell's replacement was well-advanced.

The China deal, which could take several months to conclude, would see WPP pool its Chinese agency operations into a new holding company and retain majority ownership and control, Sky News said.

The report said the deal had been brewing since before Sorrell left, and that Quarta went with co-chief operating officer Andrew Scott to China this month to continue talks.

