By Oliver Griffin

WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said on Monday that its wholly owned global media investment group, GroupM, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in The Glitch for an undisclosed sum.

The Glitch, a digital-first creative agency, was founded in 2009 and employs 200 people in Mumbai and Delhi, WPP said.

Its clients include Unilever, Netflix, Shutterstock and others, said the company, which specializes in advertising and marketing.

Write to Oliver Griffin at [email protected]