WPP in Talks with Alibaba, Tencent to Sell Stake in Chinese Unit

By Nick Kostov

WPP PLC has held talks to sell a minority stake in its operations in China, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the world's largest advertising company reviews its business after the exit of its founder Martin Sorrell.

Although the talks are at an early stage, WPP is looking to secure investment from Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to the person with knowledge of the talks.

Executive Chairman Roberto Quarta and Co-Chief Operating Officer Andrew Scott recently traveled to China to advance the deal, the person said.

WPP's operations in China generated revenues of $1.4 billion and employed 13,000 people last year, according to the company's annual report.

The advertising group is undergoing a strategic business review and has signaled that asset disposals, or selling down stakes in certain businesses, were options as it looks to simplify its sprawling operations and reduce its debt-to-earnings ratio.

The company is also looking for a successor to Mr. Sorrell, who resigned as chief executive in April after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company's board was looking into an allegation of improper personal behavior and whether Mr. Sorrell had misused company assets. Mr. Sorrell rejected the allegation "unreservedly" at that time.

A potential deal to sell a minority stake in WPP's operations in China originated before Mr. Sorrell left the company, according to the person familiar with the matter. The talks were reported earlier Saturday by Sky News.

The move by WPP comes after Mr. Sorrell's new marketing venture beat it to the acquisition of MediaMonks, a Netherlands-based digital production agency. Financial terms weren't disclosed, but people familiar with the matter said Mr. Sorrell's new venture, which he plans to call S4 Capital, will pay around EUR300 million ($352 million) for MediaMonks in cash and shares.

