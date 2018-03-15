WPX Energy : Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) announced today that Valerie M. Williams has been
elected to the company’s board of directors effectively immediately.
Williams has more than 35 years of audit and public accounting
experience with Ernst & Young, LLP, most recently as the Southwest
Region Assurance Managing Partner where she had responsibility for a
$500 million audit practice encompassing nine states, 14 offices and
1,200 employees. She retired from the firm in 2016.
Her experience at Ernst & Young included support for energy clients as
she worked with oil and gas producers, midstream companies and large
integrated firms with global operations.
In addition to her formal leadership roles, Williams served on the
partner advisory council, inclusiveness council and diversity task force
at Ernst & Young.
“For more than three decades, well-respected companies have looked to
Valerie for advice, counsel and insight. WPX now joins the ranks of
those who will benefit from her expertise as we continue to execute at a
high level both operationally and financially,” said Rick Muncrief,
chairman and chief executive officer.
“The length of her tenure with a single firm speaks to her dedication,
the quality of her leadership and the value she brings to the table. Her
background in risk management and her understanding of global markets
are integral to our business,” Muncrief added.
Williams also serves as a director for Omnicom Group, Inc. She has a
master’s degree in business administration from the University of
Houston and a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the
University of North Texas.
Williams will serve on WPX’s audit committee. She is WPX’s eleventh
independent director. The sole inside director is Rick Muncrief, WPX
chairman and CEO.
Two members of the WPX board – William R. Granberry and George A. Lorch
– are scheduled to retire at the time of the company’s annual meeting in
May. Both have served WPX since its start as an independent company in
2012.
About WPX Energy, Inc.
WPX is an independent energy producer with core positions in the Permian
and Williston basins. WPX’s production is approximately 80 percent
oil/liquids and 20 percent natural gas. The company also has an emerging
infrastructure portfolio in the Permian Basin. Visit www.wpxenergy.com for
more information.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All
statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this
press release that address activities, events or developments that the
company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future
are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a
number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
the control of the company. Statements regarding future drilling
and production are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties
normally incident to the exploration for and development and production
of oil and gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, the
volatility of oil, natural gas and NGL prices; uncertainties inherent in
estimating oil, natural gas and NGL reserves; drilling risks;
environmental risks; and political or regulatory changes. Investors
are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future
performance and that actual results or developments may differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The
forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date
of this press release, even if subsequently made available by WPX Energy
on its website or otherwise. WPX Energy does not undertake and
expressly disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available from us
at WPX Energy, Attn: Investor Relations, P.O. Box 21810, Tulsa,
Okla., 74102, or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
