WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/16 07:13:21 pm
62.33 USD   +1.83%
06:28pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 4 in Latest Week
DJ
04:29pOil Futures Waver on Concerns Over Supply, Demand
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 4 in Latest Week

03/16/2018 | 06:28pm CET

By Aisha Al-Muslim

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were up by 4 this week, to 800, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count was up by 1, to 189, in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was unchanged from last week at 13, which is 6 less than a year ago.

Oil prices were up 1.8%, to $62.29 a barrel, in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO 3.28% 30.91 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
