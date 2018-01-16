Brent Slips in Asian Trading After Fresh 3-Year High

By Biman Mukherji

--Brent oil futures slipped in Asian trading after initially holding on to Monday's fresh 3-year high at above $70/barrel.

--March Brent was recently down 0.4% at $69.98 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, February light, sweet crude futures was 0.3% above Friday's settlement at $64.49 in the Globex trading session. There was a U.S. holiday on Monday.

--Oil has essentially been a one-way trade the past month, with front-month Brent futures up 16 of the last 19 trading days through Monday while WTI through Friday rose in 16 of the past 20. That makes the market ripe for a pullback, especially if the dollar stages more than a slight rebound.

