Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

E.ON Secures Renewable Energy Contract in Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 10:57am CET

By Pietro Lombardi

E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Monday that it has secured a contract to supply renewable energy and services to the European Spallation Source for Neutron Research in Sweden.

E.ON didn't disclose the financial details of the contract with ESS, which will last until 2065.

Under the terms, E.ON will supply renewable energy and services to the research facility. The contract includes energy solutions like cooling and surplus energy recovery.

The ESS project "is creating the world's most powerful neutron source," the company said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON -1.41% 8.911 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
10:57aE.ON Secures Renewable Energy Contract in Sweden
DJ
07:44aTotal Gets Interests in Two Abu Dhabi Offshore Concessions for $1.45 Billion
DJ
05:56aAfter Recent Gains, Oil Futures Down Week on Down Note
DJ
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/16Oil Futures Settle Higher
DJ
03/16BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 4 in Latest Week
DJ
03/16Oil Futures Waver on Concerns Over Supply, Demand
DJ
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/16ENI : Lifts Dividend After Years of Cuts
DJ
03/16Eni Unveils Strategic Plan; Proposes Higher Dividend for 2018
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.