E.ON Secures Renewable Energy Contract in Sweden

By Pietro Lombardi

E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Monday that it has secured a contract to supply renewable energy and services to the European Spallation Source for Neutron Research in Sweden.

E.ON didn't disclose the financial details of the contract with ESS, which will last until 2065.

Under the terms, E.ON will supply renewable energy and services to the research facility. The contract includes energy solutions like cooling and surplus energy recovery.

The ESS project "is creating the world's most powerful neutron source," the company said.

