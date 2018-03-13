E.ON Swung to Net Profit in 2017 as Adjusted Net Profit Rose 58%

By Marc Bisbal Arias

E.ON SE said Monday that it swung to a net profit on year on adjusted net profit that increased 58%, helped by a reduced tax rate and lower interest growth in nuclear provisions.

Net profit was 3.93 billion euros ($4.85 billion) compared with a net loss of EUR8.45 billion a year earlier. However, adjusted net profit reached EUR1.43 billion, up from EUR904 million in 2016. Sales declined slightly to EUR37.97 billion from EUR38.17 billion.

E.ON will propose a dividend of EUR0.30 share for 2017, and said it will increase that to EUR0.43 a share next year.

In 2018, the German utility sees adjusted earnings before interest and taxes at between EUR2.8 billion and EUR3 billion. Adjusted net income is expected at between EUR1.3 billion and EUR1.5 billion next year.

E.ON said it intends to increase its adjusted Ebit by 3% to 4%, and grow earnings per share by between 5% and 10% annually from 2018 to 2020. Investments will rise by about 20% to EUR9.5 billion during the same period, it said.

The company is swapping some assets with RWE in a deal that will see E.ON acquire RWE's 76.8% stake in Innogy SE, and RWE receive 16.67% of E.ON's equity.

E.ON said Tuesday that it expects to cut around 5,000 jobs with the integration of Innogy.

