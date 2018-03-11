E.ON to Swap Assets With RWE for a 76.8% Stake in Innogy -- Update

By William Wilkes

FRANKFURT--German energy giant E.ON SE on Sunday said it had in principle agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution.

E.On said in a statement that it would acquire RWE's 76.8% stake in Innogy SE, with RWE receiving 16.67% of E.On's equity in return. E.On said it would make a 40 euro ($49.20) per share offer to Innogy's minority share holders, valuing the target company at about 22 billion euros.

RWE said in a statement that the deal would help it create a leading European utilities business with diversified power generation methods, including both renewables and conventional methods like coal.

The complex deal, involving swaps of assets and shares between Germany's two largest energy firms, would leave E.On focused on energy networks and consumer-facing operations, with RWE receiving Innogy's renewables business, the Innogy gas storage business and the firm's stake in Austrian supplier Kelag and a large stake in E.On.

E.On invests heavily in new renewable energy sources like solar and wind in both Germany and overseas. RWE is the country's largest power producer with a heavy emphasis on conventional power generation sources like coal and gas.

Germany's once-staid utilities market was shaken to its core in 2011 by Ms. Merkel's Energiewende, or energy revolution. Under the plan, Germany will close its nuclear power plants by 2022 and replace them with rapidly expanding wind and solar power. More drama is likely later this year if Germany announces new, more stringent carbon emissions target reductions in order to meet targets agreed under the 2015 Paris agreement to fight climate change, analysts say.

Hit by low wholesale electricity prices due to a glut of new renewable energy sources, RWE in 2016 spun off its retail and power-grid operations as Innogy, the company that E.On on Sunday said it would acquire from RWE. Separately, E.On is in the process of selling Uniper SE, which was spun off its conventional energy operations, to Finland's Fortum Oyj.

