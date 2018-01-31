Log in
WTI
EnQuest Agrees to Decommision Fields for $50 Million

01/31/2018 | 09:38am CET

By Oliver Griffin

EnQuest PLC (>> Enquest Plc) said on Wednesday that it has agreed with BP PLC (>> BP) to undertake the management of physical decommissioning activities for Thistle and Deveron, two North Sea oil fields, for $50 million.

EnQuest first reported that it had the option to decommission the two fields on Jan. 24., when it announced the acquisition of a 25% stake from BP of the Magnus oil field.

The company said it would receive $30 million in cash for managing the fields' decommissioning and making payments by reference to 3.7% of the gross decommissioning costs, with an option to receive an additional $20 million in cash in exchange for making additional payments by reference to 2.4% of the gross decommissioning costs.

EnQuest said that the transaction aligns the interests of all the involved parties.

Shares at 0810 GMT were up 1.2%, or 0.45 pence, at 38.15 pence.

Write to Oliver Griffin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Enquest Plc, BP
