Energy Shares Slip as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies slipped even as oil prices rose, recovering from losses in earlier trading as a drop in fuel stockpiles outweighed a larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production. U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 5 million barrels according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, double what analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had anticipated and significantly more than the 1.2 million-barrel build reported by industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Inventories at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub rose for the first time in nearly three months, edging higher by 338,000 barrels. At the same time, U.S. production continued its march higher, rising by 2 million barrels a day to yet another weekly record of 10.38 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

