WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/14 10:00:01 pm
60.9 USD   +0.07%
Energy Shares Slip as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup

03/14/2018 | 09:50pm CET

Shares of energy companies slipped even as oil prices rose, recovering from losses in earlier trading as a drop in fuel stockpiles outweighed a larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production. U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 5 million barrels according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, double what analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had anticipated and significantly more than the 1.2 million-barrel build reported by industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. Inventories at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub rose for the first time in nearly three months, edging higher by 338,000 barrels. At the same time, U.S. production continued its march higher, rising by 2 million barrels a day to yet another weekly record of 10.38 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

Write to Amy Pessetto at [email protected]

Latest news on WTI
09:50pEnergy Shares Slip as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:49pOil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory
DJ
05:20pOil Prices Fall on Inventory Buildup, Rising Production
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:08pU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
03:34pUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 5.0M
02:15pU.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Increasing in DOE Data
DJ
12:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:51aOil Nudges Up Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data
DJ
Chart WTI
