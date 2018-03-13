Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/13 07:12:32 am
61.31 USD   +0.07%
05:54aNegative Sentiment Continue to Weigh on Oil Prices
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Negative Sentiment Continue to Weigh on Oil Prices

0
03/13/2018 | 05:54am CET

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil prices remained slightly lower at midday Tuesday in Asia after a partial reversal on Monday of an end-of-week jump.

--April light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.2% at $61.24 a barrel in the Globex trading session. May Brent fell 0.2% to $64.84.

--With the dollar little changed, U.S. oil data are liable to be the next market catalyst. Analysts expect inventories to have risen last week, according to an S&P Global Platts survey, at a time that U.S. production has been at record highs.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

