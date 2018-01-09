Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 06:05:36 am
62.17 USD   -0.06%
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
05:53a Oil Futures Extend Rebound in Asian Trading
01:25a California Municipalities' Debt Disclosures Contrast With Climate..
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

01/09/2018 | 06:16am CET
Federal Regulators Rule Against Trump Administration on Power Plants

Federal energy regulators Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants. 

 
Oil Prices Hold Gains on Tighter U.S. Stocks, Global Supply

Crude prices rose Monday, holding onto robust gains made last week on tighter stocks in the U.S. and perceived risks to global supply. 

 
Iranian Oil Tanker at Risk of Exploding and Sinking, China Says

The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration said areas surrounding the Sanchi tanker were still burning, as well as giving off poisonous gas that hindered rescue work. 

 
China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls By Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five this week to 742, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
Norway's Statoil Expects to Benefit From U.S. Tax Overhaul

Norway's Statoil said the reduction in the U.S. corporate-tax rate from 35% to 21% will benefit the oil-and-gas giant. 

 
Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades. 

 
Westinghouse, Once an Industrial Powerhouse, Is on Brink of Sale

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Iran Over Missile Program, Amid Protests

The U.S. imposed economic sanctions against five Iranian entities tied to the country's ballistic missile program, a move aimed to punish Iran's management of its economy as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to protest their government. 

 
An $820 Million Bet That It's a Buyer's Market in West Texas

Energy investment firm NGP staked Austin-based Luxe Energy with $820 million to build another oil explorer.

