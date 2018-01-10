News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Florida Lawmakers Balk at Rollbacks in Drilling-Safety Rules

A bipartisan group of lawmakers who represent coastal Florida has called on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to reject proposed rollbacks in offshore drilling rules that were adopted in response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 2.5 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.5 million barrels on average.

Oil Prices Hit Three-Year Highs on Growth, Geopolitics

Oil prices closed at fresh three-year highs Tuesday, as geopolitical risk and confidence in global growth continued to buoy markets.

Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Trump Administration Says Drilling Won't Be Allowed Off Florida Coast

The Trump administration told Florida's governor it won't consider new oil and gas drilling off the state's coast, backtracking on plans to expand offshore drilling all around the U.S. and bowing to pressure from fellow Republicans in the state.

Chinese Rescuers Battle 13-Foot Waves, High Winds in Search for Missing Iranian Tanker Crew

Ships on Tuesday combed hundreds of miles around the oil ship Sanchi, which burned days after colliding with another vessel.

Federal Regulators Rule Against Trump Administration on Power Plants

Federal energy regulators Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls By Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five this week to 742, Baker Hughes reported.

Norway's Statoil Expects to Benefit From U.S. Tax Overhaul

Norway's Statoil said the reduction in the U.S. corporate-tax rate from 35% to 21% will benefit the oil-and-gas giant.