News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Puerto Rico Orders Probe of Power Gear Stockpiled During Rebuild Effort

Puerto Rico's governor asked local justice officials to investigate allegations that critical power grid supplies were stockpiled instead of put to use rebuilding the U.S. territory's infrastructure following a devastating recent hurricane.

Berkshire Rolls Out More Management Moves

The new clarity about who is most likely to succeed Warren Buffett is starting to ripple through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s management team.

Oil Extends Gains Ahead of Trump Iran Decision

Crude prices hit a fresh three-year high ahead of a U.S. decision on whether to extend temporary waivers on sanctions against Iran.

Natural Gas Rises on Record Draw From Storage

Natural-gas prices settled 6% higher Thursday as the recent cold snap led to a record withdrawal of supply from storage last week.

More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida.

Whispers of $80 Oil Are Growing Louder

Oil prices have been grinding higher and higher, spurring forecasters to predict they could hit $80 a barrel this year.

New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration had filed a lawsuit against five major oil companies and was pushing New York City pension funds to divest from fossil fuel, both part of an effort to fight climate change.

Tullow Oil Sees Strong Performance in 2017

Tullow Oil said that it delivered a strong operational and financial performance in 2017, and that it expected to report revenue of $1.7 billion for the year.

Explosion on Wrecked Iranian Tanker Halts Recovery Efforts

An Iranian oil tanker that collided with a cargo ship off China's eastern coast over the weekend experienced an explosion, forcing rescuers to retreat.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Fuel Supplies Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell by 4.9 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 5, nearly double the expected amount, while supplies of processed fuels increased, according to EIA data.