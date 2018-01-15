Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

01/15/2018 | 06:16am CET
Oil Rises for Fifth Straight Day as Rally Continues

Oil's rally continued to gather steam, with prices rising to fresh three-year highs as investors continued to bet on rising demand and tighter supplies. 

 
U.S. Vows to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Without Major Changes

The Trump administration pledged to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord without substantial changes, setting the clock ticking on tough talks with Washington's European allies. 

 
T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the past two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 this week to 752, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
Hours Before Crash, Iranian Tanker and Chinese Ship Stopped Transmitting Signals

An Iranian oil tanker and Chinese freighter stopped transmitting their locations to naval tracking systems hours before their deadly crash off the coast of China. 

 
Puerto Rico Orders Probe of Power Gear Stockpiled During Rebuild Effort

Puerto Rico's governor asked local justice officials to investigate allegations that critical power grid supplies were stockpiled instead of put to use rebuilding the U.S. territory's infrastructure following a devastating recent hurricane. 

 
Berkshire Rolls Out More Management Moves

The new clarity about who is most likely to succeed Warren Buffett is starting to ripple through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s management team. 

 
More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida. 

 
Whispers of $80 Oil Are Growing Louder

Oil prices have been grinding higher and higher, spurring forecasters to predict they could hit $80 a barrel this year. 

 
New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit

Mayor Bill de Blasio said his administration had filed a lawsuit against five major oil companies and was pushing New York City pension funds to divest from fossil fuel, both part of an effort to fight climate change.

