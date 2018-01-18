News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Crude Edges Higher Ahead of Key Supply Data

Crude futures settled higher on Wednesday, recouping losses as investors awaited key data on the supply of crude around the world.

Why Oil Is About to Hit Troubled Waters

Brent crude hit a three-year high last week, and the obvious question was when would the shale drillers turn on the taps. The better question this time around is what will happen to demand and volatility in the oil market.

Pipeline Builders Try New Growth Strategy: Bigger Pipes

As environmentalists and local activists make it difficult to build new oil and gas lines, energy companies are simply supersizing old pipes that already exist.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Down in Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 2.3 million barrels in weekly data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.6 million barrels.

Analysts See Small Drain from U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural-gas stockpiles declined by 198 billion cubic feet, less than the average for this time of year.

Pruitt Aims to Accelerate Efforts to Remake the EPA

EPA chief Scott Pruitt said, in a WSJ interview, he plans to use his second year on the job to accelerate efforts to remake the agency, speeding up its permitting processes and transforming a culture he calls bureaucratic.

BP's Deepwater Horizon Bill Grows by $1.7 Billion

BP will take a $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings because of settlement claims related to the 2010 disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Cloud Peak in Deal to Supply Coal to Japan

One of the country's biggest coal companies has a deal to send nearly one-quarter of its exports to Japan, the latest boost from Asian markets that have been helping U.S. coal miners recover from one of their bleakest eras.

Chevron Returns to Iraqi Kurdistan's Oil Fields

Chevron is resuming drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan and taking steps to send staff there again, a sign that tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government are easing.

USA Compression Partners to Buy Business from Energy Transfer Partners

USA Compression Partners LP will buy Energy Transfer Partners LP's compression business in a deal with a total transaction value of about $1.8 billion.