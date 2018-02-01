Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:16am CET
Shell Profit Surges on Higher Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell more than tripled its earnings in 2017, as rising oil and natural gas prices helped accelerate the impact of its efforts to boost cash flow and profitability. 

 
U.S. Oil Production Tops Mark Last Hit in 1970

U.S. oil production surpassed 10 million barrels a day in November for the first time in nearly 50 years, a milestone that underscores the growing dominance of the U.S. oil industry. 

 
Oil Edges Higher On Steady Demand

Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday, as investors evaluated steady demand for oil products against a larger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 6.8 million barrels to 418.4 million barrels, much more than expected, for the week ended Jan. 26 as refinery activity hit the brakes. 

 
Shell Makes Large Deep-Water Discovery

Royal Dutch Shell said that the Whale deep-water well has made one of the largest Gulf of Mexico exploration finds of the past decade. 

 
Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

 
China Creates Nuclear Powerhouse

China is putting two of its largest nuclear-power firms back together as it seeks to create a corporate powerhouse that can better compete for contracts in other countries. 

 
Big Oil Returns to Drilling-but on a Budget

Big oil companies are resuming ambitious offshore projects, but this time they are keeping spending in check, as investors urge them to avoid a repeat of their overspending in the last oil rally. 

 
Natural-Gas Inventories Expected to Fall, Analysts Say

U.S. government data are expected to show that natural-gas storage levels shrank by 102 billion cubic feet last week, which would be less than usual for this time of year. 

 
Hedge Funds Push for Overhaul at Marine Fuel Firm

A group of U.S. hedge funds and other investors are agitating for a shake-up at Aegean Marine Petroleum Network after they accused the company's current leadership of "chronic failures in corporate governance."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
10:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
09:40a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Correction to Royal Dutch Shell 4Q Earnings Article
09:01a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Profit Surges on Higher Oil Prices -- Update
08:42a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : 4Q CCS Earnings Increase to $3.08 Billion
08:33a BHP Mulls Shale Asset Split to Speed $10 Billion Sale -Bloomberg
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
05:51a Oil Futures Edge Higher in Asia
01/31 Mexico Awards 19 Deep-Water Blocks in Oil Auction
01/31 Oil Edges Higher On Steady Demand
01/31 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.