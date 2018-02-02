News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

EPA Sets Plan to Remove Radioactive Waste from Missouri Dump

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to try to remove radioactive waste from a Missouri dump as part of a widespread effort to speed up how the government deals with the country's most toxic sites.

Oil Climbs on U.S. Gasoline Demand

Oil prices rose as investors focused on signs of strong fuel demand and tighter supplies in a key U.S. storage hub, even as the country's growing crude output loomed.

Google Parent Alphabet and Aramco in Talks to Build Tech Hub in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant and Google parent Alphabet Inc., two of the world's biggest companies, are in talks about jointly building a large technology hub inside the kingdom, people familiar with the potential deal said.

Natural Gas Prices Slide on Weather Expectations

Natural gas prices continued to slide Thursday, settling 4.6% lower as expectations for cold weather receded and government data showed a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from storage.

Shell Is Almost Back to the Profits of the Oil Boom

Oil giant Shell more than tripled its profit in 2017, demonstrating how deep cost cuts are making energy companies almost as profitable as they were during the boom years of $100 a barrel.

Big Oil Returns to Drilling-but on a Budget

Big oil companies are resuming ambitious offshore projects, but this time they are keeping spending in check, as investors urge them to avoid a repeat of their overspending in the last oil rally.

U.S. Oil Production Tops Mark Last Hit in 1970

U.S. oil production surpassed 10 million barrels a day in November for the first time in nearly 50 years, a milestone that underscores the growing dominance of the U.S. oil industry.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 6.8 million barrels to 418.4 million barrels, much more than expected, for the week ended Jan. 26 as refinery activity hit the brakes.

Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

China Creates Nuclear Powerhouse

China is putting two of its largest nuclear-power firms back together as it seeks to create a corporate powerhouse that can better compete for contracts in other countries.