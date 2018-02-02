News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Falls as U.S. Dollar Strengthens

Oil prices declined on Friday, reversing gains as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed.

Exxon, Chevron Fall Short Despite Rising Prices

America's biggest oil companies surprised investors with quarterly profits that missed expectations stoked by rising crude prices.

Exelon to Close New Jersey Nuclear Plant Ahead of Schedule

Exelon Corp. will shut down a New Jersey nuclear power plant in October, a year ahead of schedule as cheaper energy sources continue to challenge the nuclear industry.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Six in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six this week to 765, Baker Hughes reported.

Google Parent Alphabet and Aramco in Talks to Build Tech Hub in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant and Google parent Alphabet Inc., two of the world's biggest companies, are in talks about jointly building a large technology hub inside the kingdom, people familiar with the potential deal said.

No More Tigers in Exxon's Tank

The world's largest private energy company is making far weaker returns on its investments and that may not improve much.

EPA Sets Plan to Remove Radioactive Waste from Missouri Dump

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to try to remove radioactive waste from a Missouri dump as part of a widespread effort to speed up how the government deals with the country's most toxic sites.

Shell Is Almost Back to the Profits of the Oil Boom

Oil giant Shell more than tripled its profit in 2017, demonstrating how deep cost cuts are making energy companies almost as profitable as they were during the boom years of $100 a barrel.

Big Oil Returns to Drilling-but on a Budget

Big oil companies are resuming ambitious offshore projects, but this time they are keeping spending in check, as investors urge them to avoid a repeat of their overspending in the last oil rally.

Big Oil Finds Going Green Is Hard to Do

Oil majors like Royal Dutch Shell, which just reported strong results, are moving more decisively into gas and green energy. It's a strategy that is likely to pay off in the long run, but it could be bumpy along the way.