News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

BP Faces Down Its Doubters

BP's fourth-quarter results will be closely examined to see how the company's "getting back to growth" strategy is progressing nearly eight years after the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Banks Raise Oil Forecasts but See Risks

Banks raised their oil-price forecasts for the fourth month in a row in January, as rebalancing in crude supply pushed prices to multiyear highs.

AWE Directors Back Takeover Offer From Mitsui

Mitsui & Co. moves to pole position in the pursuit of AWE after rival suitor Mineral Resources opted against lifting its bid and AWE's board rejected an offer from state-owned China Energy Reserve & Chemicals Group Co.

Oil Falls as U.S. Dollar Strengthens

Oil prices declined on Friday, reversing gains as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed.

Exxon, Chevron Fall Short Despite Rising Prices

America's biggest oil companies surprised investors with quarterly profits that missed expectations stoked by rising crude prices.

Exelon to Close New Jersey Nuclear Plant Ahead of Schedule

Exelon Corp. will shut down a New Jersey nuclear power plant in October, a year ahead of schedule as cheaper energy sources continue to challenge the nuclear industry.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Six in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six this week to 765, Baker Hughes reported.

Google Parent Alphabet and Aramco in Talks to Build Tech Hub in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant and Google parent Alphabet Inc., two of the world's biggest companies, are in talks about jointly building a large technology hub inside the kingdom, people familiar with the potential deal said.

No More Tigers in Exxon's Tank

The world's largest private energy company is making far weaker returns on its investments and that may not improve much.

EPA Sets Plan to Remove Radioactive Waste from Missouri Dump

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to try to remove radioactive waste from a Missouri dump as part of a widespread effort to speed up how the government deals with the country's most toxic sites.