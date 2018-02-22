News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Ease Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices fell on mixed signals of what to expect in the weekly U.S. stocks data.

Centrica Profit Slumps

Centrica said that pretax profit fell sharply in 2017 after the British Gas owner incurred several exceptional charges.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 1.9 million barrels on average, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to remain unchanged on average.

Analysts See 118 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Natural gas stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 118.33 billion cubic feet of gas during the week ended Feb. 16 with the median estimate for a decrease of 116.5 bcf. Estimates range from a decrease of 135 bcf to a decrease of 105 bcf.

GE Won't Sell Baker Hughes Stake Yet, Lowers 2018 Profit View

GE lowered its 2018 profit outlook and said it has no intention of selling down its majority stake in oil services firm Baker Hughes before 2019, a shift from its previous exploration of exiting the business.

America's Emerging Petro Economy Flips the Impact of Oil

The effect of oil prices on the U.S. economy used to be straightforward: Higher was bad. Yet between 2014 and early 2016, as oil collapsed, growth slowed sharply. Since then oil has doubled, yet the economy has accelerated.

Contractor Winds Down Work on Puerto Rico Grid as Restoration Continues

Fluor Corp.'s work rebuilding Puerto Rico's hurricane-damaged power grid is winding down. Some 15 of the island still doesn't have power.

Duke Energy To Raise $2 Billion Through Stock Sale To Offset Tax Reform Hit

Utility operator Duke Energy Corp. plans to tap equity markets to bolster its balance sheet and offset the strain tax reform has placed on cash flow.

U.S. Pursues Saudi Nuclear Deal, Despite Proliferation Risk

The Trump administration is pursuing a deal to sell nuclear reactors to Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom's refusal to accept the most stringent restrictions against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, U.S. officials say.

Oil Demand Is Going to Peak in the Next 20 Years, Says BP

Global demand for crude oil could peak in the next two decades, as renewables like solar power surge faster than expected to meet a greater share of the world's energy needs, BP said.