News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Surges on Bullish U.S. Inventory Data

Oil prices rose after government data showed an unexpected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles amid steady production and rising exports.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Fall

Government data showed domestic crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 261,000 barrels.

Centrica Profit Slumps

Centrica said that pretax profit fell sharply in 2017 after the British Gas owner incurred several exceptional charges.

Natural Gas Declines Despite Draw From Storage

Natural gas prices settled lower on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected storage draw failed to encourage investors that there is more winter demand.

Tesla Begins Taking Model 3 Orders

Tesla for the first time is notifying some reservation holders new to the electric-car brand that they can begin configuring and ordering their Model 3 sedan.

GE Won't Sell Baker Hughes Stake Yet, Lowers 2018 Profit View

GE lowered its 2018 profit outlook and said it has no intention of selling down its majority stake in oil services firm Baker Hughes before 2019, a shift from its previous exploration of exiting the business.

America's Emerging Petro Economy Flips the Impact of Oil

The effect of oil prices on the U.S. economy used to be straightforward: Higher was bad. Yet between 2014 and early 2016, as oil collapsed, growth slowed sharply. Since then oil has doubled, yet the economy has accelerated.

Contractor Winds Down Work on Puerto Rico Grid as Restoration Continues

Fluor Corp.'s work rebuilding Puerto Rico's hurricane-damaged power grid is winding down. Some 15 of the island still doesn't have power.

Duke Energy To Raise $2 Billion Through Stock Sale To Offset Tax Reform Hit

Utility operator Duke Energy Corp. plans to tap equity markets to bolster its balance sheet and offset the strain tax reform has placed on cash flow.

Oil Demand Is Going to Peak in the Next 20 Years, Says BP

Global demand for crude oil could peak in the next two decades, as renewables like solar power surge faster than expected to meet a greater share of the world's energy needs, BP said.