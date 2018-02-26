News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Sasol Profit Hit By One-Off Charges

Sasol said its net profit fell in the first half of 2018, dragged lower by one-off items and impairments.

Coal Jobs Get a Boost-From Exports

Miners in Indiana and other states are getting a small lift from global markets: American companies are shipping more coal to Europe and Asia, helping to stop the yearslong drop in the number of U.S. mining jobs.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 1 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one this week to 799, Baker Hughes reported.

New England Has a Power Problem

New Hampshire's rejection of a planned 192-mile power line from Canada to Massachusetts is the latest example of just how hard it is to build large energy infrastructure in New England, even as states struggle to meet pressing electricity needs.

Presidential Front-Runner Wants to Reassess Mexico's Energy Overhaul

The front-runner in Mexico's presidential race would hit the brakes on the rapid pace of private investment in the country's newly opened oil-and-gas sector if he wins the July election, a key adviser to Andrés Manuel López Obrador says.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surprisingly Fall

Government data showed domestic crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly fell by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 16, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 261,000 barrels.

Centrica Profit Slumps

Centrica said that pretax profit fell sharply in 2017 after the British Gas owner incurred several exceptional charges.

Tesla Begins Taking Model 3 Orders

Tesla for the first time is notifying some reservation holders new to the electric-car brand that they can begin configuring and ordering their Model 3 sedan.

GE Won't Sell Baker Hughes Stake Yet, Lowers 2018 Profit View

GE lowered its 2018 profit outlook and said it has no intention of selling down its majority stake in oil services firm Baker Hughes before 2019, a shift from its previous exploration of exiting the business.

America's Emerging Petro Economy Flips the Impact of Oil

The effect of oil prices on the U.S. economy used to be straightforward: Higher was bad. Yet between 2014 and early 2016, as oil collapsed, growth slowed sharply. Since then oil has doubled, yet the economy has accelerated.