News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Extend Losses on Swelling U.S. Stocks

Oil prices fell to a two-week low Thursday, weighed down by diminished risk appetite among investors and a larger-than-expected increase in crude stockpiles.

GE Plans Wind Turbine Nearly Three Times as Tall as Statue of Liberty

General Electric Co. said it is planning to build what would be the world's largest and most powerful offshore wind turbine-a behemoth nearly three times as tall as the Statue of Liberty.

U.S. Sanctions, Low Oil Prices Doomed Exxon's Russian Projects

U.S. sanctions against Russia prevented Exxon Mobil from pursuing ambitious plans to explore for oil north of Siberia. But the final blow, some experts said, may have been delivered by lower oil prices.

Stocks Linked to a Chinese Energy Firm Sink on Fears of Clampdown

Shares and bonds of companies linked to CEFC China Energy plunged after a prominent local magazine claimed the conglomerate's chairman had been questioned by Chinese authorities.

Russian Meddling on Social Media Targeted U.S. Energy Industry, Report Says

A Russian-backed propaganda group used social media in an attempt to disrupt the U.S. energy industry and influence energy policy, according to a new congressional staff report reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Natural Gas Rises on Larger-Than-Expected Inventory Draw

Natural gas prices settled higher Thursday as government data showed a larger-than-expected decline in stockpiles.

Boosted By Tax Reform, First Solar Mulls U.S. Expansion

First Solar is weighing an expansion of its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. as a result of the recent tax overhaul, according to Chief Financial Officer Alexander Bradley.

U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil, Gasoline Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline increased more than expected for the week ended Feb. 23, according to EIA data. Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3 million barrels to 423.5 million barrels when a rise of 2 million barrels was seen.

Forecasts for Oil Prices Rise for Fifth Straight Month

Banks raised their forecasts for oil prices for the fifth month in a row in February, signaling continued confidence that prices will continue to recover as the global supply glut drains due to production cuts.

Gas Prices Are Heading Back Toward $3 a Gallon

Gas prices are expected to rise in the coming months, according to Oil Price Information Service, alongside the recent climb in oil prices.