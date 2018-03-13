News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Top Candidate Plots Big Shake Up for Mexico's Oil Industry

The front-runner in Mexico's presidential election wants to upend Mexico's newly-opened energy sector, freezing private investment and shifting federal spending to the country's refineries.

OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.

Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One

Sempra Energy said Monday that its president and chief executive is retiring in May and that it is expanding its board to 14 directors from 13.

Eni Sells Stake in Offshore Egypt Concession

Eni said it would sell a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, to Mubadala Petroleum for $934 million, and announced separate purchases in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875 million.

German Energy Giants E.On and RWE to Swap Some Assets

German energy giant E.On agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution.

OPEC Divided on the Right Price for Oil

OPEC is breaking down into two camps after more than a year of unity. On one side is Saudi Arabia, which wants oil prices at $70 a barrel or higher, and on the other is Iran, which wants them around $60.

Trump-Kim Meeting May Hurt the Iranian Nuclear Deal

A meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will make it more likely the administration will kill the Iranian nuclear agreement, some western officials said.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the latest week to 796, Baker Hughes reported.

U.S. Hedge Funds File Lawsuit Over Marine Fuel Firm's Deal

A group of activist investors has filed a lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., the world's biggest independent supplier of physical marine fuel, accusing it of trying to conduct "a corrupt corporate acquisition," the latest example of U.S.-style activism in Europe.

Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields

Tellurian is in talks to buy Chesapeake Energy's drilling fields in the Haynesville shale formation as it seeks to become a producer as well as exporter of natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter.