Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/13 05:26:01 am
61.2 USD   -0.11%
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:16am CET
Top Candidate Plots Big Shake Up for Mexico's Oil Industry

The front-runner in Mexico's presidential election wants to upend Mexico's newly-opened energy sector, freezing private investment and shifting federal spending to the country's refineries. 

 
OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts. 

 
Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One

Sempra Energy said Monday that its president and chief executive is retiring in May and that it is expanding its board to 14 directors from 13. 

 
Eni Sells Stake in Offshore Egypt Concession

Eni said it would sell a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, to Mubadala Petroleum for $934 million, and announced separate purchases in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875 million. 

 
German Energy Giants E.On and RWE to Swap Some Assets

German energy giant E.On agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution. 

 
OPEC Divided on the Right Price for Oil

OPEC is breaking down into two camps after more than a year of unity. On one side is Saudi Arabia, which wants oil prices at $70 a barrel or higher, and on the other is Iran, which wants them around $60. 

 
Trump-Kim Meeting May Hurt the Iranian Nuclear Deal

A meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will make it more likely the administration will kill the Iranian nuclear agreement, some western officials said. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the latest week to 796, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
U.S. Hedge Funds File Lawsuit Over Marine Fuel Firm's Deal

A group of activist investors has filed a lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., the world's biggest independent supplier of physical marine fuel, accusing it of trying to conduct "a corrupt corporate acquisition," the latest example of U.S.-style activism in Europe. 

 
Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields

Tellurian is in talks to buy Chesapeake Energy's drilling fields in the Haynesville shale formation as it seeks to become a producer as well as exporter of natural gas, according to people familiar with the matter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12RWE Concludes Agreement With E.ON To Sell It's 76.8 Per Cent Stake In Innogy ..
DJ
03/12E.ON Concludes Agreement With RWE To Acquire Innogy Via A Wide-Ranging Exchan..
DJ
03/12OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.