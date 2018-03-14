News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Gasoline Prices Fall in Wake of EPA Deal With Bankrupt Refiner

Gasoline futures sank Tuesday on the back of a deal to ease a bankrupt refiner's obligation to buy credits to comply with environmental regulation.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Increasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show an increase of 2.5 million barrels, on average, in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 800,000 barrels.

Mediterranean Gas Bounty Suddenly Seems Within Big Oil's Reach

Big oil companies are moving into Mediterranean waters off Israel, Lebanon and Egypt after years of U.S. diplomacy helped ease a political logjam around giant Middle Eastern natural-gas discoveries.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Growing U.S. Output

Oil prices fell Tuesday as signs of rising U.S. oil production weighed on prices.

Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric-Car Fleet

The German car giant has pulled into Tesla's rearview mirror and vowed to overtake the electric-vehicle pioneer with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models over the next five years, as well as new production facilities.

What Goes Around Comes Around: Energy Prices Dig Into Miners' Profits

The world's biggest miners, which reined in costs during lean times, are flush with profits from a recent commodity-market rebound. But now, with rising expenses for fuel, raw materials and wages, there will be pressure to find fresh cuts to protect margins.

Top Candidate Plots Big Shake Up for Mexico's Oil Industry

The front-runner in Mexico's presidential election wants to upend Mexico's newly-opened energy sector, freezing private investment and shifting federal spending to the country's refineries.

Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One

Sempra Energy said Monday that its president and chief executive is retiring in May and that it is expanding its board to 14 directors from 13.

Eni Sells Stake in Offshore Egypt Concession

Eni said it would sell a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, to Mubadala Petroleum for $934 million, and announced separate purchases in two Abu Dhabi concessions for $875 million.

German Energy Giants E.On and RWE to Swap Some Assets

German energy giant E.On agreed to swap a range of assets with rival RWE, the latest in a yearslong series of deals unleashed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2011 renewable-energy revolution.