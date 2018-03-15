News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Analysts See 99 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect data to show that natural gas storage levels fell by 99.09 billion cubic feet, slightly more than usual for this time of year.

Oil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory

Oil prices rose Wednesday, recovering from losses in earlier trading as a drop in fuel stockpiles outweighed larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased by 5 million barrels for the week ended March 9, twice the expected average, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, according to EIA data released Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

Chinese Oilman Falls Out of Favor, Risking a $9 Billion Russian Deal

An upstart Chinese oilman with ties to military intelligence shot from obscurity to spearhead multi-billion-dollar deals around the world with the blessing of president Xi Jinping. Now, he is under investigation and a $9 billion deal for shares in PAO Rosneft is delayed.

Gasoline Prices Fall in Wake of EPA Deal With Bankrupt Refiner

Gasoline futures sank Tuesday on the back of a deal to ease a bankrupt refiner's obligation to buy credits to comply with environmental regulation.

Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric-Car Fleet

The German car giant has pulled into Tesla's rearview mirror and vowed to overtake the electric-vehicle pioneer with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models over the next five years, as well as new production facilities.

Mediterranean Gas Bounty Suddenly Seems Within Big Oil's Reach

Big oil companies are moving into Mediterranean waters off Israel, Lebanon and Egypt after years of U.S. diplomacy helped ease a political logjam around giant Middle Eastern natural-gas discoveries.

What Goes Around Comes Around: Energy Prices Dig Into Miners' Profits

The world's biggest miners, which reined in costs during lean times, are flush with profits from a recent commodity-market rebound. But now, with rising expenses for fuel, raw materials and wages, there will be pressure to find fresh cuts to protect margins.

Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One

Sempra Energy said Monday that its president and chief executive is retiring in May and that it is expanding its board to 14 directors from 13.