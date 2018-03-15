Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 05:16am CET
Analysts See 99 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect data to show that natural gas storage levels fell by 99.09 billion cubic feet, slightly more than usual for this time of year. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory

Oil prices rose Wednesday, recovering from losses in earlier trading as a drop in fuel stockpiles outweighed larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased by 5 million barrels for the week ended March 9, twice the expected average, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, according to EIA data released Wednesday. 

 
Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs. 

 
Chinese Oilman Falls Out of Favor, Risking a $9 Billion Russian Deal

An upstart Chinese oilman with ties to military intelligence shot from obscurity to spearhead multi-billion-dollar deals around the world with the blessing of president Xi Jinping. Now, he is under investigation and a $9 billion deal for shares in PAO Rosneft is delayed. 

 
Gasoline Prices Fall in Wake of EPA Deal With Bankrupt Refiner

Gasoline futures sank Tuesday on the back of a deal to ease a bankrupt refiner's obligation to buy credits to comply with environmental regulation. 

 
Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric-Car Fleet

The German car giant has pulled into Tesla's rearview mirror and vowed to overtake the electric-vehicle pioneer with an extensive rollout of battery and hybrid models over the next five years, as well as new production facilities. 

 
Mediterranean Gas Bounty Suddenly Seems Within Big Oil's Reach

Big oil companies are moving into Mediterranean waters off Israel, Lebanon and Egypt after years of U.S. diplomacy helped ease a political logjam around giant Middle Eastern natural-gas discoveries. 

 
What Goes Around Comes Around: Energy Prices Dig Into Miners' Profits

The world's biggest miners, which reined in costs during lean times, are flush with profits from a recent commodity-market rebound. But now, with rising expenses for fuel, raw materials and wages, there will be pressure to find fresh cuts to protect margins. 

 
Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One

Sempra Energy said Monday that its president and chief executive is retiring in May and that it is expanding its board to 14 directors from 13.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
05:44aOil Futures Maintain Modest Overnight Gains
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14VALERO ENERGY : Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery
DJ
03/14Energy Shares Slip as Oil Prices Rise -- Energy Roundup
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14Oil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory
DJ
03/14Oil Prices Fall on Inventory Buildup, Rising Production
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
03/14UNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 5.0M
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.