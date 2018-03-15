News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Rises on Growing Demand Outlook

Oil prices rose as investors weighed signs of growing global oil demand and surging U.S. shale production.

Oil Demand Set to Rebalance Surge in U.S. Shale

Global oil demand will likely grow faster than expected this year, partly offsetting a surge in U.S. shale production and keeping the market in balance, the International Energy Agency said.

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Loss Following Settlement Charges

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras said Thursday it posted a net loss in the fourth quarter and in 2017 as the state-controlled oil company continues to suffer from the side effects of a corruption scandal.

Getting the 'Oil' Out: Norway's Statoil Rebrands

Norway's state-backed oil company Statoil is changing its name to Equinor, a move intended to show it is serious about a strategic shift to renewable-energy production.

Who Is Paying to Fix Old Water and Sewer Systems? You Are

Water bills have increased an average 5.5% a year over the past decade, more than three times the rate of inflation, as utilities try to fix corroded pipes and overflowing sewer systems.

Big Water Companies Set to Merge

SJW Group plans to merge with Connecticut Water Service in a roughly $750 million deal that would create the nation's third-largest publicly traded water utility and represents a rare tie-up among such companies.

Analysts See 99 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect data to show that natural gas storage levels fell by 99.09 billion cubic feet, slightly more than usual for this time of year.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased by 5 million barrels for the week ended March 9, twice the expected average, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, according to EIA data released Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

Chinese Oilman Falls Out of Favor, Risking a $9 Billion Russian Deal

An upstart Chinese oilman with ties to military intelligence shot from obscurity to spearhead multi-billion-dollar deals around the world with the blessing of president Xi Jinping. Now, he is under investigation and a $9 billion deal for shares in PAO Rosneft is delayed.