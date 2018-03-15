Log in
WTI
03/15 09:06:44 pm
61.19 USD   +0.44%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:15pPETROLEO BRASIL : Brazil's Petrobras Posts Loss Following Settlement..
DJ
08:19pOil Rises on Growing Demand Outlook
DJ
News 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET
Oil Rises on Growing Demand Outlook

Oil prices rose as investors weighed signs of growing global oil demand and surging U.S. shale production. 

 
Natural Gas Falls on Smaller-Than-Expected Inventory Draw

Natural-gas prices settled nearly 2% lower Thursday after government data showed that stockpiles fell by less than expected last week. 

 
Oil Demand Set to Rebalance Surge in U.S. Shale

Global oil demand will likely grow faster than expected this year, partly offsetting a surge in U.S. shale production and keeping the market in balance, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Brazil's Petrobras Posts Loss Following Settlement Charges

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras said Thursday it posted a net loss in the fourth quarter and in 2017 as the state-controlled oil company continues to suffer from the side effects of a corruption scandal. 

 
Getting the 'Oil' Out: Norway's Statoil Rebrands

Norway's state-backed oil company Statoil is changing its name to Equinor, a move intended to show it is serious about a strategic shift to renewable-energy production. 

 
Some Pipeline Companies See Key Tax Benefit Eliminated

Federal regulators eliminated a key tax benefit for some pipeline companies, a move that could force some pipelines to lower their rates and make it even more difficult for the struggling sector to raise money for new projects. 

 
Why Your Water Bill Is Rising Much Faster Than Inflation

Water bills have increased an average 5.5% a year over the past decade, more than three times the rate of inflation, as utilities try to fix corroded pipes and overflowing sewer systems. 

 
Big Water Companies Set to Merge

SJW Group plans to merge with Connecticut Water Service in a roughly $750 million deal that would create the nation's third-largest publicly traded water utility and represents a rare tie-up among such companies. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased by 5 million barrels for the week ended March 9, twice the expected average, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, according to EIA data released Wednesday. 

 
Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

