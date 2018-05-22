News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern in $5.1 Billion Deal

NextEra Energy is buying a utility and other Florida assets from Southern Co. for $5.1 billion plus debt, to help it expand. And Southern could use the cash.

Icahn, Corvex Show Interest in Buying Energen

Activist investors Corvex Management and Carl Icahn say they are potentially interested in buying oil-and-gas company Energen, according to a securities filing.

Pompeo Lays Out U.S. Demands for New Iran Deal

The Trump administration escalated its demands on Iran, putting Tehran on notice that any new nuclear deal would require it to stop enriching all uranium and halt its support for militant groups in the region.

Trans-Atlantic Oil-Price Spread Soars as Supply Glut Disappears

U.S. oil prices are lagging behind global oil prices climbing toward $80 a barrel, the latest sign of a market that has gone from glutted to exceptionally tight in the past year.

Climate Pressure on Shell Is Warning to Oil Industry

Investors are upping the ante on big oil companies over climate change, demanding they take more concrete action to help curb global warming.

Oil Rises as Venezuela Election Puts Supply at Risk

Oil prices rose Monday, with the U.S. benchmark hitting a fresh 3 1/2-year high as investors weighed further crude supply disruptions in Venezuela and Iran.

Major Oil Companies Embrace Latin America

The world's largest energy companies are placing enormous bets on Latin America, a region rich with oil that many avoided in the past.

Small Outages Have Big Impact on Oil Prices

Multiple oil supply outages at the same time helped prices hit a multi-year high and should keep the market tight into early summer.

Behind a Hedge Fund's Billion-Dollar Bet on Busted Oil Companies

With oil prices at their highest level in three years, it would seem a good time to cash out of energy investments purchased cheaply during the oil rout. Hedge-fund manager Fir Tree is finding it isn't.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Is Unchanged in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was unchanged in the past week at 844, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.