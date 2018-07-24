News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Washington Presses Plan to Ease Fuel-Economy Standards

The Trump administration is advancing a plan to freeze fuel-economy standards for new cars and trucks, and to escalate its fight against California's power to set regulatory standards for the entire U.S. auto market.

Trump Tweet on Iran Stirs Oil Markets

Oil prices seesawed before closing lower Monday after heightened rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran added to uncertainty about crude exports from the Islamic Republic.

Boom Times Really Are Coming for Oil-Field Service Giants

Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE Company and Schlumberger rolled out results that once again disappointed investors, but tightness in the right markets may soon change that.

Who Gets Hit By Higher Oil Prices: Drivers, Airlines, Manufacturers

Rising energy costs are starting to seep into different corners of the U.S. economy, with drivers, manufacturers and airlines seen as most vulnerable.

Global Oil Industry Prepares for a Revival

Oil producers are ordering more equipment and lining up drilling rigs for later this year, according to top industry executives, indications that international activity is picking up.

Oil-Rich Iraq Can't Keep Lights On

When Iraq's power supply faltered this month, it ignited an angry question: Why can't a top oil producer keep the power on?

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down By 5 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by 5 in the past week at 858, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Petrochemical Firm

Saudi Aramco said it's in early talks to buy a stake in one of the world's largest petrochemical companies, an acquisition that would boost the state-run oil giant's downstream operations.

Florida Republican to Introduce Carbon-Tax Bill

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican, is set to propose a carbon-tax bill in Congress next week, hoping to generate new traction for climate-change efforts in the face of GOP leadership pushing firmly the other way.

Mexico Postpones Oil Auctions Until López Obrador Takes Office

Mexican oil regulators on Wednesday postponed planned oil block auctions until February, after President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes office.