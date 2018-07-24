News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Moves Higher as Market Shrugs Off U.S.-Iran Tensions

Oil prices climbed higher as markets gauged U.S.-Iran tensions and how oil supplies could be impacted. Investor also awaited U.S. inventory data that may gives prices a further boost.

Peabody Reports Higher Revenue

Peabody Energy said second-quarter revenues rose as the coal company saw a 20% rise in Australian metallurgical and thermal sales volumes

New York Competes With Its Neighbors for Offshore Windmills

All along the East Coast, politicians and economic development officials are pitching their communities as potential hubs for the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry.

Tariff Dispute Threatens China's Thirst for U.S. Oil

China bought a fifth of American crude-oil exports last year, leaving U.S. oil producers vulnerable in the escalating trade fight between the world's two biggest economies.

Silicon Valley to Big Oil: We Can Manage Your Data Better Than You

Tech companies are pitching their cloud and artificial intelligence expertise to oil and gas producers, but some worry such deals will foster new competitors in a more data-driven energy industry.

U.S. Trade Offensive Gives Uranium Some Energy

President Trump may have just helped to push uranium's price to a seven-month high by drawing the nuclear fuel into his "America First" trade offensive.

Washington Presses Plan to Ease Fuel-Economy Standards

The Trump administration is advancing a plan to freeze fuel-economy standards for new cars and trucks, and to escalate its fight against California's power to set regulatory standards for the entire U.S. auto market.

Boom Times Really Are Coming for Oil-Field Service Giants

Halliburton, Baker Hughes a GE Company and Schlumberger rolled out results that once again disappointed investors, but tightness in the right markets may soon change that.

Who Gets Hit By Higher Oil Prices: Drivers, Airlines, Manufacturers

Rising energy costs are starting to seep into different corners of the U.S. economy, with drivers, manufacturers and airlines seen as most vulnerable.

Global Oil Industry Prepares for a Revival

Oil producers are ordering more equipment and lining up drilling rigs for later this year, according to top industry executives, indications that international activity is picking up.