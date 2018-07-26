News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Brent Oil Rises After Saudi Tankers Attacked

Brent crude prices rose after Saudi Arabia halted shipments through a Red Sea waterway, in the latest sign of tensions flaring in the Middle East disrupting oil flows.

Shell Kicks Off Big Oil Earnings With Growth Spurt

The world's biggest oil firms are on a winning streak of rising profits and soaring cash flow. Shell nearly tripled its net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia Halts Red Sea Oil Shipments After Houthi Attacks

Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments going through an important Red Sea waterway, accusing Iran-allied rebels of attacking two crude tankers on Wednesday.

Crude-Oil Swings Worry Investors

Heightened volatility in oil's price since May has forced investors and buyers of fuel to adjust quickly to unexpected moves.

Clean-Tech Company Bloom Energy Soars 67% in Trading Debut

Shares of clean-technology company Bloom Energy soared in their trading debut Wednesday, the latest newly public company to benefit from investor enthusiasm for nascent technologies.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop In Week

Government data showed U.S. oil inventories decreased by 6.1 million barrels in the latest week, much more than analysts expected, while stockpiles of fuels such as gasoline also declined.

Natural-Gas Stockpiles Seen Showing 34 Billion-Cubic Feet Build

U.S. government data are likely to show natural gas stockpiles rose 34 billion cubic feet of gas during the week ended July 20 -- less than the average for this time of year.

Peabody Reports Higher Revenue

Peabody Energy said second-quarter revenues rose as the coal company saw a 20% rise in Australian metallurgical and thermal sales volumes

New York Competes With Its Neighbors for Offshore Windmills

All along the East Coast, politicians and economic development officials are pitching their communities as potential hubs for the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry.

Tariff Dispute Threatens China's Thirst for U.S. Oil

China bought a fifth of American crude-oil exports last year, leaving U.S. oil producers vulnerable in the escalating trade fight between the world's two biggest economies.