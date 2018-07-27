News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

BP to Buy BHP Shale Assets for More Than $10 Billion Cash

BP PLC will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton Ltd.'s U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for US$10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a business it has called a costly and mistimed investment.

Chesapeake Selling Ohio Assets for $2 Billion

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is selling its last remaining oil and gas holdings in Ohio's Utica Shale, a move aimed at whittling down the company's debt and enabling it to focus increasingly on crude production.

Saudi Arabia Pressures Aramco to Take On Debt After IPO Stalls

Saudi Arabia is pushing Aramco to raise tens of billions of dollars in debt now that its public listing is on hold, as the kingdom pursues other ways to fund an economic transformation.

Oil Rises After Saudi Tankers Attacked

Crude prices rose after Saudi Arabia halted shipments through a Red Sea waterway, in the latest sign of tensions flaring in the Middle East disrupting oil flows.

Big Oil's New Strategy: Smaller Wells, Smarter Tech

For years, oil giants vied to drill bigger, deeper, more complex wells. But an increasingly cost-conscious industry is experimenting with technology to open up resources long thought too small or remote to bother with.

Shell Kicks Off Big Oil Earnings With Growth Spurt

The world's biggest oil firms are on a winning streak of rising profits and soaring cash flow. Shell nearly tripled its net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Natural Gas Climbs on Tight Inventory

Natural gas prices approached a two-week high after government data showed a smaller-than-expected build in stockpiles.

Trump Wants Europe to Buy U.S. Gas-but Russia Is in His Way

President Trump wants Europe to buy more U.S. gas, but Vladimir Putin's Russia stands in the way. Russian gas is cheaper and U.S. exporters may not actually want to rush to Europe, given their gas fetches a higher price in Asia.

Saudi Arabia Halts Red Sea Oil Shipments After Houthi Attacks

Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments going through an important Red Sea waterway, accusing Iran-allied rebels of attacking two crude tankers on Wednesday.

Crude-Oil Swings Worry Investors

Heightened volatility in oil's price since May has forced investors and buyers of fuel to adjust quickly to unexpected moves.