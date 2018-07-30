News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

As Oil Industry Recovers From a Glut, a Supply Crunch Might Be Looming

Crude across the globe is being used up faster than it is being replaced, raising concerns among some industry watchers of a massive price spike that could hurt businesses and consumers.

AEP Cancels Plans for $4.5 billion U.S. Wind Farm

American Electric Power Co. is scrapping plans to develop one of the largest wind farms in the U.S., a day after the project was rejected by Texas regulators.

Mexico's López Obrador to Start New Refinery in Boost for Pemex

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday his government will earmark 175 billion pesos ($9.4 billion) in additional investment next year at state-run energy companies.

Oil Falls on Signs of Increasing Supply

Oil prices declined on Friday as signs of rising production helped ease geopolitical concerns that had bolstered the market this week.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count up by 3 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by three in the past week at 861, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

Russia Plans Oil Boost Amid Supply Uncertainties, Pressure From Trump

Russia's energy minister signaled Friday that a coalition of producers could pump more oil than agreed by year-end, a move which would please the Trump administration but signal the possible death of an OPEC production deal.

Bankrupt Geokinetics Plans Job Cuts

Seismic-data supplier agrees to "headcount reductions" in deal with creditors

Big Oil Profits Fall Short of Crude-Price Rally

The world's largest oil companies continue to disappoint investors with underwhelming profits that have fallen far short of a rally in crude.

BP to Buy U.S. Shale Assets From BHP for $10 Billion

BP will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a costly and mistimed investment.

Chesapeake Selling Ohio Assets for $2 Billion

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is selling its last remaining oil and gas holdings in Ohio's Utica Shale, a move aimed at whittling down the company's debt and enabling it to focus increasingly on crude production.