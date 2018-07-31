Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/31/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Puerto Rico Power Utility Reaches Deal With Bondholders

Investors in Puerto Rico's bankrupt electricity monopoly have struck a debt-restructuring deal, inching the largest public U.S. power utility closer to privatization, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Oil Tops $70 as Supply Concerns Outweigh Higher Production

Oil prices rose as concerns about supply risks outweighed signs of growing production. 

 
Bigger Oil Pipelines Are Coming to West Texas to Ease Bottleneck

Companies building new pipelines for the Permian Basin are making them bigger amid surging shale production in West Texas and New Mexico. 

 
As Oil Industry Recovers From a Glut, a Supply Crunch Might Be Looming

Crude across the globe is being used up faster than it is being replaced, raising concerns among some industry watchers of a massive price spike that could hurt businesses and consumers. 

 
Slouching Tiger: Why Exxon Isn't Worth Its Premium

The world has changed for the oil major and its strengths are no longer necessary to make big returns in the energy business. 

 
AEP Cancels Plans for $4.5 billion U.S. Wind Farm

American Electric Power Co. is scrapping plans to develop one of the largest wind farms in the U.S., a day after the project was rejected by Texas regulators. 

 
Mexico's López Obrador to Start New Refinery in Boost for Pemex

Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday his government will earmark 175 billion pesos ($9.4 billion) in additional investment next year at state-run energy companies. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count up by 3 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by three in the past week at 861, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company. 

 
Russia Plans Oil Boost Amid Supply Uncertainties, Pressure From Trump

Russia's energy minister signaled Friday that a coalition of producers could pump more oil than agreed by year-end, a move which would please the Trump administration but signal the possible death of an OPEC production deal. 

 
Bankrupt Geokinetics Plans Job Cuts

Seismic-data supplier agrees to "headcount reductions" in deal with creditors

