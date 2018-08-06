News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

U.S. Officials Push New Penalties for Hackers of Electrical Grid

Top administration officials are devising new penalties to hit back more forcefully at state-sponsored hackers of critical infrastructure to deter attacks such as the successful penetration of U.S. utilities by Russian agents last year.

SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Chemical Company for Harvey Explosion

A grand jury in Texas has indicted a chemical company whose plant near Houston caught fire and exploded following Hurricane Harvey last year.

Oil Inches Lower as Traders Weigh Supply Signals

Oil prices closed slightly lower Friday and posted a small drop for the week as traders weigh conflicting supply signals.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down By 2 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by two in the past week at 859, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

GE Engineer Linked to China Stole Power Plant Technology, FBI Says

A GE engineer with ties to Chinese companies was arrested for allegedly stealing files related to proprietary power turbine technology, which the FBI says he elaborately concealed to avoid detection.

Trump Donor Agreed to Pay Cohen $10 Million for Nuclear-Project Push

A major donor to President Trump agreed to pay $10 million to the president's then-personal attorney if he successfully helped obtain funding for a nuclear-power project, including a $5 billion loan from the government.

Trump Administration Aims to Freeze Fuel Standards, End Tougher California Rules

The Trump administration is proposing to freeze fuel-efficiency standards for cars and light trucks in 2020, a move that will ease rules for auto makers and likely intensify a legal fight with California.

Indonesia's Election Spells Trouble for Oil and Gas Companies

Indonesia's election season is spelling trouble for foreign resource companies, with Chevron becoming the latest to lose prized assets to a state company.

Oil Set for Gains Amid Iran Sanctions, Shrinking Supply

Banks raised their forecasts for oil prices for the 10th successive month in July amid anticipation of less Iranian crude and declining global inventories, factors that have already boosted the market this year.