News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Scana Fails to Get Nuclear Power Rates Restored

A federal judge backed South Carolina lawmakers who cut Scana Corp.'s electricity rates over a failed nuclear project, a setback for the utility company and its planned merger with Dominion Energy.

Saudi Arabia's Spat With Canada Risks Backlash From Investors

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic rupture with Canada is compounding a volatile business climate for a country that is seeking to overhaul its economy but has struggled to woo foreign investors.

Iran and Its Oil Buyers Prepare for Return of U.S. Sanctions

The Trump administration expects Iran's oil buyers to begin winding down their purchases Tuesday. But countries including China, India and France are considering creative measures to keep importing Iranian crude.

Oil Rises on Saudi Output, Iran Sanctions

Oil prices rose Monday after reports of a decline in Saudi Arabian crude oil production, and as the U.S. government began reimposing sanctions on Iran.

U.S. Officials Push New Penalties for Hackers of Electrical Grid

Top administration officials are devising new penalties to hit back more forcefully at state-sponsored hackers of critical infrastructure to deter attacks such as the successful penetration of U.S. utilities by Russian agents last year.

SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Chemical Company for Harvey Explosion

A grand jury in Texas has indicted a chemical company whose plant near Houston caught fire and exploded following Hurricane Harvey last year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down By 2 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was down by two in the past week at 859, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

GE Engineer Linked to China Stole Power Plant Technology, FBI Says

A GE engineer with ties to Chinese companies was arrested for allegedly stealing files related to proprietary power turbine technology, which the FBI says he elaborately concealed to avoid detection.

Trump Donor Agreed to Pay Cohen $10 Million for Nuclear-Project Push

A major donor to President Trump agreed to pay $10 million to the president's then-personal attorney if he successfully helped obtain funding for a nuclear-power project, including a $5 billion loan from the government.