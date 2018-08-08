News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Rises as Trump Issues 'Biting' Sanctions on Iran

Oil prices rose after President Trump said on Twitter his government will strictly enforce renewed sanctions on Iran, including those aimed at choking off Iran's oil exports.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Falling in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to fall by 2.3 million barrels on average, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 3.

American Refiners Reap Big Profits as Production Soars

Gasoline makers are thriving on record domestic crude production and pipeline bottlenecks that have lowered their oil costs and boosted their margins.

Venezuela Is Oil Market's Bizarro World

Venezuela has become so dysfunctional that a successful coup against President Nicolás Maduro might put downward pressure on oil prices.

Scana Fails to Get Nuclear Power Rates Restored

A federal judge backed South Carolina lawmakers who cut Scana Corp.'s electricity rates over a failed nuclear project, a setback for the utility company and its planned merger with Dominion Energy.

Musk Says in Tweet He Is Considering Taking Tesla Private

Tesla CEO Elon Musk jolted financial markets with a surprise tweet suggesting he is considering taking the electric-car maker private. The stock closed up 11% after a trading halt.

Saudi Arabia's Spat With Canada Risks Backlash From Investors

Saudi Arabia's diplomatic rupture with Canada is compounding a volatile business climate for a country that is seeking to overhaul its economy but has struggled to woo foreign investors.

Iran and Its Oil Buyers Prepare for Return of U.S. Sanctions

The Trump administration expects Iran's oil buyers to begin winding down their purchases Tuesday. But countries including China, India and France are considering creative measures to keep importing Iranian crude.

U.S. Officials Push New Penalties for Hackers of Electrical Grid

Top administration officials are devising new penalties to hit back more forcefully at state-sponsored hackers of critical infrastructure to deter attacks such as the successful penetration of U.S. utilities by Russian agents last year.

SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.