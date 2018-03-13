Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

OMV : Targets Higher Core Operating Profit, Acquisitions in Strategic Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:36am CET

By Sarah Sloat

Austria's OMV AG (OMV.VI) released a strategic plan Tuesday that aims to increase profitability and targets selected acquisitions.

The company's core operating result--its clean current cost of supply operating result, an adjusted operating figure--should exceed 5 billion euros ($6.16 billion) by 2025, it said, a 70% rise from 2017. OMV's clean CCS excludes special items.

The oil-and-gas company also said that it plans to invest an average of between EUR2 billion and EUR2.5 billion a year through 2025, excluding an acquisition budget of EUR10 billion.

In its upstream operations, OMV plans to increase production to 600,000 barrels a day by 2025, helped by targeted acquisitions, it said.

OMV said it plans to reduce costs by another EUR100 million by 2020 compared with last year.

Write to Sarah Sloat at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AG 0.06% 47.15 End-of-day quote.-10.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:36aOMV : Targets Higher Core Operating Profit, Acquisitions in Strategic Plan
DJ
08:18aE.ON Swung to Net Profit in 2017 as Adjusted Net Profit Rose 58%
DJ
07:58aE.ON Expects to Cut About 5,000 Jobs Over Innogy Integration
DJ
07:40aRWE Swung to Net Profit in 2017
DJ
05:54aNegative Sentiment Continue to Weigh on Oil Prices
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/12RWE Concludes Agreement With E.ON To Sell It's 76.8 Per Cent Stake In Innogy ..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.