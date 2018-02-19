Oil Buoyed by Weaker Dollar and Stronger Equities

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON--Oil prices continued to recover some losses Monday morning on the back of renewed strength in global equity markets, a weak dollar and continued commitment by OPEC and its partners to hold back crude production.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.57% at $65.21 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up by 0.89% at $62.23 a barrel.

Oil closed at a one-week high Friday after falling by more than 12% in the first weeks of February, weighed down by a global stock market selloff and fresh signs of relentless U.S. shale production.

"A combination of stock market rally, dollar weakness and OPEC/non-OPEC rhetoric helped oil prices recover part of the ground they had lost in the preceding two weeks," according to Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 producers outside the cartel, including Russia, have been holding back crude output by 1.8 million barrels a day since the start of last year.

Saudi Arabia--the de facto head of OPEC--and Russia indicated last week a willingness to stick an agreement that has helped hold back global production by nearly 2%, while boosting crude prices by more than 50% in the second half of 2017.

However, "short term crude demand aspects and other fundamental indicators [are] still rather bearish-looking," analysts at consultancy JBC Energy wrote in a daily note Monday.

Baker Hughes released weekly data Friday showing another rise in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., for the fourth consecutive week, bringing the year-to-date increase to 55 units.

The International Energy Agency earlier last week warned that non-OPEC supply, driven primarily by U.S. shale production, could outpace global oil demand this year, undermining efforts to rebalance the market.

"The price rise in the meantime points to a new renewed build in net long positions," according to analysts at Commerzbank. But the "potential increase should be limited due to the sharp rise in U.S. production," the analysts wrote in a note Monday.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was up by 0.36%, at $1.93 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $575.25 a metric ton, up 0.66% from the previous settlement.

