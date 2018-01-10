Log in
WTI
01/10 06:19:56 am
63.44 USD   +0.17%
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
05:44a Oil Continues Rallying as Data Remain Bullish
01/09 Oil Prices Hit Three-Year Highs on Growth, Geopolitics
Oil Continues Rallying as Data Remain Bullish

01/10/2018 | 05:44am CET
   By Biman Mukherji

--Oil rallied further in Asian trading on Wednesday, hitting fresh three-year highs as a U.S. inventory reading showed a big drop last week in oil supplies there.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.8% at $63.46 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent rose 0.5% to $69.18.

--The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday said that U.S. oil supplies fell 11.2 million barrels last week. That compared with a drop of 2.5 million anticipated to be disclosed in Wednesday's government reading.

--Uncertainty over whether U.S. President Donald Trump will extend U.S. sanctions relief to Iran is also supporting oil prices, already facing potential supply snags due to anti-government protests in the nation.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

