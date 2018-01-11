Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 06:25:21 am
63.47 USD   +0.06%
06:16a CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
05:44a Oil Futures Ease in Asian Trading After Fresh 3-Year Highs
01/10 Oil Extends Rally as Stockpiles Slide and Risks Remain
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Futures Ease in Asian Trading After Fresh 3-Year Highs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 05:44am CET
   By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures eased slightly in Asian trading Thursday from fresh three years highs, though the market remains bolstered by still-falling U.S. crude inventories and a possible reinstatement of American sanctions on Iran.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.1% at $63.53 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 0.1% to $69.10.

--Investors are continuing to make bullish bets, but the rally is looking stretched to BMI Research, with the market vulnerable to seasonal reductions in demand and risks from lower compliance to OPEC-led production caps with the recent price rally.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
06:16a CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
05:44a Oil Futures Ease in Asian Trading After Fresh 3-Year Highs
01/10 Oil Extends Rally as Stockpiles Slide and Risks Remain
01/10 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/10 New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit -- 6th Update
01/10 New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit -- 5th Update
01/10 New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit -- 4th Update
01/10 New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit -- 3rd Update
01/10 New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit -- 2nd Update
01/10 New York City Sues Oil Companies in Climate Change Lawsuit -- Update
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.