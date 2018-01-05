Oil Futures Edge Lower Following Fresh 3-Year Highs

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures remained down slightly at midday Friday in Asia after notching fresh three-year highs overnight.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 7 cents at $61.94 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 10 cents to $67.97.

--Oil prices have for the moment been supported supply and demand factors including the past week's protest in Iran and winter weather hitting the US. But refineries last week continued to run at near-capacity, keeping the domestic market well-supplied with products like heating oil and diesel.

