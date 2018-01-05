Log in
Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/05 05:44:23 am
61.95 USD   +0.05%
Oil Futures Edge Lower Following Fresh 3-Year Highs

01/05/2018 | 05:33am CET
   By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures remained down slightly at midday Friday in Asia after notching fresh three-year highs overnight.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 7 cents at $61.94 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell 10 cents to $67.97.

--Oil prices have for the moment been supported supply and demand factors including the past week's protest in Iran and winter weather hitting the US. But refineries last week continued to run at near-capacity, keeping the domestic market well-supplied with products like heating oil and diesel.

Write to Biman Mukherji at [email protected]

Latest news on WTI
05:33a Oil Futures Edge Lower Following Fresh 3-Year Highs
01/04 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/04 Oil Reaches Three-Year Highs as Stockpiles Drop
01/04 Oil Reaches Three-Year Highs As Stockpiles Drop
01/04 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
01/04UNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -7,4M
01/04 Robey Warshaw Profit Surges After Major Deals -Reuters
01/04 TOTAL : Reports Leak, Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
01/04 Geopolitical Tensions Drive Oil to 3-Year High
01/04 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
More news
